Chinese county bans birthday parties and housewarmings in frugality drive

A county in China has banned birthday parties, housewarmings and other celebrations following calls for frugality from the country’s central government.

Funing county in southwestern Yunnan province also revealed new rules for weddings and mourning the dead, including a ban on cash gifts above 200 yuan (S$41.23) and ordering that funerals cannot be longer than three days.

Except for marriage and death, other important occasions such as birthday parties and university admission and graduation celebrations would all be banned from this month, according to a notice issued by the county government last week.

The directive applies to all communist party members, civil servants and leaders of village organisations.

The new rules were in line with the central government’s push to simplify weddings and funerals since 2016 and aimed at creating a more “civilised” and “clean” environment, according to the document.

It is a traditional Chinese custom for guests to give cash to the bride and groom or the grieving family at such events.

However, cash gifts have also been used as bribes in situations such as where the event host is someone powerful within the government.

The new rules require public servants to report wedding plans, including the location, time, guest list and cost to the government in advance, and funeral details within 10 days after it’s held.

Altogether, a newly-wedded couple should keep their wedding banquet under 20 tables and at a maximum of 200 guests, it said.

The cost for each guest should be under 50 yuan (US$7.70) per person if it is held in a restaurant, and under 300 yuan (US$46) per table, if held at home. The number of vehicles used at a wedding should be no more than 10.

Wedding and funerals are traditionally regarded as key indicators of the host’s social status in China, and there has long been an emphasis on holding extravagant events.

In rural areas, where traditional rituals are more closely observed, weddings can last several days and funerals can involve multiple events, including mass processions.

A directive on changing customs jointly issued by 11 central government bodies in 2019 ordered local authorities to issue detailed, village-based policies to prevent lavish funerals and weddings.

In response, many local governments have rolled out strict and controversial measures in recent years, which many said were intrusive, heavy-handed and completely over the top.

In 2018 the Lucheng district government in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, specified that no more than five wreaths could be displayed and no more than five vehicles could be used at one funeral in a detailed regulation on weddings and funerals in 2018.

