Chinese couple detained for 5 days after taking nudes in amusement park

A man and woman from southern China who took pornographic photos and videos at a children's amusement park on New Year's Eve and published them online were given five days in detention, authorities said on Monday.

The 31-year-old photographer and his 20-year-old model went aboard the Parachute Drop, a 19-metre (62 feet)-high ride at Fengling Children's Park at Nanning in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, local police and park officials said.

They shot images and shared them on their social media accounts in what the park believed was a publicity stunt.

Police said the man, identified by his surname Xue, and the woman, surnamed Zhang, were called for interrogation on Sunday after a complaint about their behaviour was made.

Each was given a five-day detention - Zhang for exposing herself and Xue for publishing pornography online, a police statement said.

They went aboard the Parachute Drop three times between 7pm and 8pm on December 31, a statement from park officials said.

No other visitors were on the ride when the couple were there, and staff did not see what was going on overhead, the statement said.

Staff learned what had happened after a complaint from a tourist who saw Xue and Zhang's posts on WeChat, China's most popular social media platform.

The park said the couple were involved in an "organised, planned publicity stunt". It also pledged to take legal action against the pair, condemning them for violating social norms and damaging the atmosphere of the amusement park.

