Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore

PHOTO: Handout
Mandy Zuo
South China Morning Post

Customs officers in southeast China have confiscated and destroyed 23kg of frozen breast milk from a Chinese woman returning from Singapore, according to local media.

The frozen breast milk had been stored in 89 plastic bags, labelled with times and dates, and was discovered as the woman went through customs at the Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport in Fujian province, Quanzhou Evening News reported on Friday.

It was not the first such case in the province, but local authorities said the amount of frozen breast milk confiscated was the most they had come across in recent years.

The woman, who was not identified, told customs officers the frozen breast milk was for her own baby but could not explain its source, the report said. She had failed to go through the necessary steps that were required in advance for quarantine approval, according to the customs officers.

The woman arrived in Quanzhou on flight MU238 from Singapore on Friday last week. Officers discovered the breast milk in a large insulated bag when it was passed through an X-ray machine during customs clearance.

They told the newspaper that the frozen breast milk was confiscated because it was unclear where it had come from and where it was being taken. The woman was allowed to continue on her journey after she was questioned.

All milk and its by-products - except for infant formula - must be approved by quarantine authorities in advance before it can be brought into China by refrigerated transport.

A black market for breast milk has emerged in the country in recent years as breastfeeding becomes more accepted and the health benefits more widely recognised.

Although it is illegal, breast milk - often frozen and stored in sterilised bags - is advertised for sale online through baby forums and on major shopping platforms in China.

In a similar case, customs officers at Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, also in Fujian, seized and destroyed 21.7kg of frozen breast milk packed in more than 160 bags in March last year, local media reported. It was being carried by a Taiwanese passenger arriving from Taipei, who also said it was for her own baby.

ALSO READ: Donated breast milk helps 600 babies in Singapore

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
breastfeeding Mothers

TRENDING

He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Wendy Jacobs, wife of football icon Fandi Ahmad, takes up Singapore citizenship
Wendy Jacobs, wife of football icon Fandi Ahmad, takes up Singapore citizenship
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more

Home Works

Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains

SERVICES