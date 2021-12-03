Chinese delivery driver dies trying to save 85-year-old woman

A community in central China launched a fundraising campaign to support the family of a delivery man who died while trying to save a drowning woman last week.

Wang Jing, 32, jumped into a river in Jingzhou, in the central province of Hubei, after seeing an 85-year-old woman was struggling to stay afloat after she slipped and fell into the water. The woman did not survive.

Wang was on his way to deliver a lunch when he saw the elderly woman tumble into the river, according to Hubei TV.

Residents in Jingzhou gather around an area where a delivery driver and elderly woman died. PHOTO: QQ

Over the weekend, local officials gave Wang posthumous official honours, declaring him a “role model”, “outstanding youth” and “most beautiful worker”.

Wang’s wife said, “My husband is very obedient to his parents and I will try my best to support this family. I will do it for him.”

Residents banded together to support Wang’s family after learning he took care of two ailing parents and has a six-year-old daughter. Fundraisers took to the streets on Sunday (Nov 28) to appeal to the public to support an “ordinary hero”.

One woman said: “I passed by and saw the donation poster, so I gave a bit of money. His death hurts my heart.”

Community members organise to raise money for Wang’s family. PHOTO: QQ

The three-hour campaign, in which activists sang karaoke on the street to attract the public’s attention, raised around 7,000 yuan (S$1,504), which will be given to Wang’s family.

Meituan, the food delivery platform Wang was using at the time of his death, promised to pay for the tuition and living costs of Wang’s daughter until she turns 18 years old.

The truck driver who ordered the food said he felt “shocked and guilty” when he discovered that Wang was delivering his meal when the accident happened.

“If I had not made the order, this delivery man would not have died,” said the driver, surnamed Guo, who said he would make a donation to Wang’s family.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.