Chinese diplomat slams US for 'negative and disgraceful role' in Hong Kong protests

A top Chinese diplomat in Hong Kong has lashed out at US politicians and officials for pushing legislation to support democracy in the city, calling the move "the epitome of hegemony" and warning that its passage would hurt American interests.

Song Ruan, from Beijing's foreign ministry commissioner's office in Hong Kong, also blasted "the US and some other Western countries" for playing a "negative and disgraceful role" in the ongoing anti-government protests in the city.

Speaking at a briefing with foreign media in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Song decried US senior officials and lawmakers who had shown support for the protest movement.

American support of the protests "constitutes a grave violation of international law and norms governing international relations", said Song, who is deputy commissioner at the office.

"Their true intention is to fish in troubled waters, use Hong Kong to sow trouble in China as a whole, and hold back China's development in every possible way," he said.

"As we speak, the US is threatening to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act with a view of justifying its interference in other countries' internal affairs with its domestic law," Song said. "This is the epitome of hegemony."

In addition, Song said American interests would suffer if the bill - which has received strong bipartisan support in the US Congress - was passed.

"If the act is passed, it will undermine the confidence of international investors in Hong Kong, and stakeholders including American businesses will suffer," he said.

"We don't want to see that happen, and we urge the US to immediately stop the process which does nobody good," he added.