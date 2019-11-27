Chinese doctor saves dying baby and names her 'Mu Lan'

Huang Jingrui, a neurosurgeon of Chongqing Emergency Medical Hospital, still remembers the day that he completed the medical aid mission and leaved from PNG; local doctors saw them off at the airport.

On April 18th, 2017, Huang arrived at Port Moresby General Hospital with the 8th Chinese medical team, and stayed there for more than 400 days.

Port Moresby is located on the equator where owns hot climate and high epidemics.

Also public security is poor, so that medical team has to take antiriot vans between the post and the hospital.

However, Huang and his teammates soon adapted such critical situations.

Relying on their excellent abilities, Chinese medical team won the respect from local patients and doctors soon.

On May 11th, 2017, there was an emergency operation of craniocerebral trauma in the hospital. Dr. Apuahe, the only neurosurgeon in PNG, was the attending surgeon.

"They believed they could finish it independently, so we observed in the operation room rather than participated in," Huang said.

However, the uncontrollable massive haemorrhage happened during the operation, and the patient's blood pressure dropped severely. The patient was dying.