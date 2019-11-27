Chinese doctor saves dying baby and names her 'Mu Lan'

Huang Jingrui, a neurosurgeon of Chongqing Emergency Medical Hospital, still remembers the day that he completed the medical aid mission and leaved from PNG; local doctors saw them off at the airport.
On April 18th, 2017, Huang arrived at Port Moresby General Hospital with the 8th Chinese medical team, and stayed there for more than 400 days.
Port Moresby is located on the equator where owns hot climate and high epidemics.
Also public security is poor, so that medical team has to take antiriot vans between the post and the hospital.
However, Huang and his teammates soon adapted such critical situations.
Relying on their excellent abilities, Chinese medical team won the respect from local patients and doctors soon.
On May 11th, 2017, there was an emergency operation of craniocerebral trauma in the hospital. Dr. Apuahe, the only neurosurgeon in PNG, was the attending surgeon.
"They believed they could finish it independently, so we observed in the operation room rather than participated in," Huang said.
However, the uncontrollable massive haemorrhage happened during the operation, and the patient's blood pressure dropped severely. The patient was dying.
This made Dr. Apuahe flustered, and he asked Huang for help immediately. In order to save patient's life promptly, Huang joined the operation. "Although we took it over in a halfway, relying on our profound working experience, we soon found the bleeding point and finished the operation," Huang said. As the first operation of Chinese medical team in PNG, it showed Chinese doctors' abilities, and promoted medical aid work to go well. Local doctors started to invite Huang to guide all Neurosurgical surgeries since then. On July 5th, 2017, Huang received an urgent call from neonates department: a two-week-old baby patient had a huge cyst in her brain, associated with cerebrospinal fluid leaking. Huang was totally shocked by the time he saw the baby. The cyst was around 20*20 centimetre and ulcerated. To prevent cerebrospinal fluid continued leaking, local doctors wrapped the cyst with plastic film. "I suggested that the patient needed to undergo surgery immediately, but the local doctors hesitated for they hadn't operated on such a small baby, especially a brain surgery," Huang said. With the time going by, if the wound was infected, the baby would die. "We can't give up any life," Huang said to local doctors. Local doctors finally agreed with Huang's proposal. Huang and his teammate Tang Wanli, an analgesist, had a discussion in detail with the local doctors.They made a thorough operation plan and emergency preplan. The next day, the operation went well, and finished within just over an hour. However, due to the hot weather and nutritional care deficiency, the baby's wound ulcerated. That was unexpected for everyone. The local medical condition was limited, and the hospital couldn't even provide some basic medicines like aquae hydrogenii dioxidi which is very common in China. "I can't let her in danger again!" Huang decided to try his best to find aquae hydrogenii dioxidi. He went to drug stores in Port Moresby and finally found what he needed. With everyone's efforts, the baby recovered well. It was incredible for local doctors about what Huang did so much. They all said that "China, so great." On August 18th, the baby was discharged from the hospital. Her mother invited Huang to give the baby a Chinese name, hoping she could remember that the Chinese medical team gave her a second life. Huang named her "Mulan" with glad. "I sincerely hope she can be brave and strong like our ancient heroine Mulan, and hope more that she can grow up healthily." On August 25th, Post Courier, the mainstream media of PNG, published the story about Huang and the baby Mulan, which evoked tremendous responses. Daniel, the security staff in the post of medical team, gave Huang a thumbs-up sign with the newspaper in his hand. Huang stuck to his post for more than 400 days in PNG. "No matter curing patients or teaching local doctors, they were all our duties in PNG," Huang said. "The days in PNG and the friendship between me and local people would be my unforgettable memories in my life."
