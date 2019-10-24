Chinese doctor warns about 'eye strokes' after man is temporarily blinded while using phone in the dark

A man in northwest China went blind temporarily after playing games on his phone in the dark, according to local media.

The man surnamed Wang, from Xian, capital of Shaanxi province, said he lost his sight as he played on his phone in bed after turning the lights out, news website Thepaper.cn said reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a doctor said Wang suffered an eye stroke - also known as a retinal artery occlusion - caused by a clot or narrowing of the blood vessels in the retina, which sends signals to the brain.

He said this can lead to permanent blindness if not treated quickly.

Wang said that he often played games on his phone after he went to bed, but the habit annoyed his wife.

"I was using my right eye to look at my phone, and I could see some words but not others," he said.

"I love playing on my phone, but at night my wife doesn't want me using it because the screen light is too bright after the lights have been turned off."

It was not clear from the report if Wang lost sight in one or both eyes.

The doctor, Lei Tao, said he saw "around 20 patients a month" who suffered the same loss of vision after using their phones too much, and many of them were young people.