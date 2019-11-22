Chinese doctors honoured for courageous life-saving acts on flight

PHOTO: Weibo
China Daily/Asia News Network

Two doctors who moved the public when one siphoned out urine with his mouth to save a senior patient on a flight have been honoured by their hospitals, and one doctor will be awarded 100,000 yuan (S$19,400) according to his hospital.

Hainan General Hospital in Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan province, convened a meeting Thursday, when it decided to honour Xiao Zhanxiang with the Virtue and Art Award and reward him with 100,000 yuan.

Zhao Jiannong, Party chief of the hospital, said that Xiao is a skilled, intelligent and courageous doctor in the style of famed Canadian physician Norman Bethune.

The First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province, also decided to honour and reward Zhang Hong, the other doctor in the case.

The hospital's president Xu Anding said the hospital is proud of Zhang's dedicated spirit, and that, as Zhang was in New York for an international medical forum and would come back next week, the hospital will present him with the award after his return.

Xiao and Zhang were on Flight CZ399 from Guangzhou to New York when they learned of an older man unable to urinate and at risk for bladder rupture while six hours of flying time still remained before landing.

Xiao made a makeshift urine draining device from a tube from an oxygen mask, a syringe needle, straw and tape, but the urine didn't automatically flow out via the "catheter" because there was not enough of a pressure difference.

Facing such an urgent situation, Zhang proposed that he could siphon out the liquid with his mouth and he did that. Zhang repeatedly siphoned out mouthfuls of urine and spit them into a cup. The process took whole 37 minutes.

With the urine drained bit by bit, the man gradually recovered. When the plane arrived in New York, the man got off the plane safely with his wife.

More about
Doctors/Surgeons Emergencies

TRENDING

Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S&#039;porean warned for facilitating it
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice

SERVICES