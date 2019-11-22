Chinese doctors honoured for courageous life-saving acts on flight

Two doctors who moved the public when one siphoned out urine with his mouth to save a senior patient on a flight have been honoured by their hospitals, and one doctor will be awarded 100,000 yuan (S$19,400) according to his hospital.

Hainan General Hospital in Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan province, convened a meeting Thursday, when it decided to honour Xiao Zhanxiang with the Virtue and Art Award and reward him with 100,000 yuan.

Zhao Jiannong, Party chief of the hospital, said that Xiao is a skilled, intelligent and courageous doctor in the style of famed Canadian physician Norman Bethune.

The First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province, also decided to honour and reward Zhang Hong, the other doctor in the case.

The hospital's president Xu Anding said the hospital is proud of Zhang's dedicated spirit, and that, as Zhang was in New York for an international medical forum and would come back next week, the hospital will present him with the award after his return.