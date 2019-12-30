Chinese doctor's murder overshadows new law to improve public health care

Poor services at many public hospitals have been blamed for fuelling patient anger.
PHOTO: Reuters
Phoebe Zhang
South China Morning Post

China's legislature has passed a law designed to improve the country's basic health care services amid an ongoing public outcry over the murder of a doctor.

The fatal stabbing was the latest in a string of attacks on medical staff by angry patients and their relatives, with tensions being fuelled by a lack of resources and limited services at many medical facilities.

In the latest incident, the doctor Yang Wen was stabbed in the neck on Christmas Eve following a row with the relatives of a 95-year-old stroke victim at the Civil Aviation General Hospital in Beijing. She died the following day.

State television reported that doctors had said the patient's family had dismissed repeated suggestions that the woman should undergo additional checks after she suffered a stroke.

But they became angry when the patient's condition continued to deteriorate and questioned if she was being treated properly.

The woman's son, Sun Wenbin, has since been arrested on suspicion of intentional homicide.

Despite an outpouring of public anger over the attack and public sympathy for Yang, the patient's family was reported to have shown little remorse but has transferred the patient to another hospital.

The tragedy overshadowed the passage of the country's first fundamental and comprehensive law on basic medical and health care services, which was approved on Saturday and will take effect from June 1 next year.

State news agency Xinhua reported that the law is designed to promote medical and health care development in China, ensure citizens have access to services and build a "healthy China."

The new legislation is intended to empower grass-roots medical institutions by channelling more resources to them.

It mandates that the government should give priority to developing community-level health care facilities and better support medical workers in local communities and poor remote areas.

The law also emphasises the importance of the safety and dignity of medical staff, saying they are entitled to legal protection and should not be threatened or harmed.

Wang Zhenyu, a Beijing lawyer who has worked on high-profile civil and criminal cases, said the law alone could not protect medical staff and prevent conflict with patients.

"There are many elements to the protection, such as government investment to improve conditions for patients," he said.

"The doctors need to have better working conditions, dignity and respect and there should be a credible third party to solve doctor-patient conflicts."

A 2018 report from the Chinese Medical Doctor Association found that 66 per cent of doctors in China have reported conflicts with patients, with more than 30 per cent experiencing violence.

According to an analysis from Renmin University's journalism school in March, the media has published 295 reports of attacks on medical staff over the past 10 years.

In total 362 people were injured in these attacks and 24 killed, with the attacker using a weapon in 99 of these incidents.

The most common punishments reported were detentions and fines.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
china Healthcare

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen getting sued for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen getting sued for adultery
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi&#039;s New York house
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi's New York house
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop

SERVICES