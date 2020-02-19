Chinese experts: Future course of virus unclear

Despite the recent spate of record low numbers of new infections and new fatalities from the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, a leading health expert has flagged human-to-human transmission in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, as a key impediment to further curbing the epidemic.

Meanwhile, a recently published paper from researchers at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention claims that the virus surpasses severe acute respiratory syndrome in its transmission capability and may have infected as many as 3,019 medical workers as of Feb 11, including asymptomatic and suspected cases.

The National Health Commission registered 1,886 new confirmed cases and 98 additional fatalities on the Chinese mainland on Monday, with 1,807 new infections and 93 new deaths added in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the provincial capital.

Liu Zhiming, a neurosurgeon and president of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital in Hubei, died of novel coronavirus pneumonia at 10:30 am on Tuesday, China Central Television reported.

Outside Hubei province, the number of new infections nationwide has dropped for 14 consecutive days, according to commission spokesman Mi Feng.

In all, the commission had recorded 72,436 confirmed cases and 1,868 deaths as of Monday on the Chinese mainland.

"It is the first time for daily new infections nationwide to fall under 2,000, for new fatalities across the country to drop under 100, and for new infections outside Hubei to drop below 100 cases," said Mi.

"New figures have shown that the situation of the epidemic has further improved. The next step is to enforce effective policies and save severely ill patients to increase the recovery rate," he added.

Zhong Nanshan, a prominent respiratory expert and one of the country's top medical advisers, said on Monday that the epidemic may reach its peak in mid to late February, and gradually stabilise by the end of April.

However, he added that the upcoming peak does not necessarily herald the turning point of the outbreak, as the tide of people returning to work across the country risks giving rise to a fresh peak, albeit the chance is small due to rigorous screening in major cities.