Chinese explorer to try longest Antarctic crossing

A young Chinese scientific explorer will attempt to make the longest unaided solo trek across Antarctica after departing Beijing on Wednesday.

Covering about 2,000 kilometers, the solo trek across the continent is expected to take 80 to 85 days.

If successful, Wen Xu, 32, will be the first person to cross Antarctica alone from the shore of Berkner Island, according to the event organizer.

In December of 2018, 33-year-old United States explorer Colin O'Brady became the first to cross Antarctica alone and unassisted. It took him 53 days to cover about 1,500 km.

Wen told reporters on Monday that he plans to fly from Beijing and transfer at Punta Arenas, Chile.

Starting at Berkner Island in Antarctica, he plans to cross the South Pole and finally reach the Ross Ice Shelf.

He plans to make the trek on cross-country skis, dragging a 200 kilogram sled equipped with food, fuel, extra skis and communication equipment. Airplanes will be available to provide emergency assistance.

During the trek, Wen said he will collect scientific samples for research, and more importantly, help people realise the impact of global warming.

"Climate change remains a huge challenge for humans. By conquering the difficulties of solo crossing the Antarctica, I hope the public will pay attention to, and act on, the global warming issue," said Wen, also the founder of Polar Hub.

Wen says Polar Hub is a group of professionals in China who combine scientific research with polar adventures.