Chinese fake goods seller snared by mother's 'LV' shopping bag

An online trader from southwest China has been detained for selling fake luxury goods after her mother was spotted using a Louis Vuitton bag to carry pork and vegetables she bought at a local market.

Police in Chongqing said officers patrolling the market late last month became suspicious because the woman's clothing suggested she would not have been able to afford the genuine article, Liaoshen Evening News reported on Monday.

Officers soon linked the case to a complaint they had received the previous day from a woman living in Gansu province, over 1,000km (600 miles) away, who said she had been duped by an online trader based in the city.

The woman had paid 7,000 yuan (S$1,356) for what she believed was a Chanel bag, and said the seller had assured her it was genuine.

But she was disappointed by the poor quality and took it to a local Chanel store, where staff told her it was counterfeit.

She said she had asked the seller for a refund, but was rejected.

Police investigating the case found that the seller had given a fake address and had used a variety of addresses for pervious online deals.