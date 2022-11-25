Chinese fans rally as Weibo influencer cries at World Cup: 'Why can't we win?'

Chinese football fans have rallied around a popular Weibo influencer after a video of him crying at Japan's shock World Cup upset win against Germany went viral.

"That's our neighbouring country. We have similar physiques, why can they win but we can't?" said "Goat" – who has more than 200,000 followers on China's Twitter-like social media platform – in a video filmed from the stands at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday (Nov 23) night.

Japan's "Blue Samurai" secured a famous 2–1 victory, coming from behind thanks to two goals in the last 15 minutes which sparked jubilant scenes among supporters in the stands and at home.

China, on the other hand, have not qualified for the World Cup finals since 2002, when Japan and South Korea were co-hosts.

They trailed in fifth in their final AFC qualifying group this year, and not even the news that Fifa planned to add four Asian teams for an expanded 48-team tournament in 2026 inspired much hope among fans that they would make it.

Some users on Weibo were quick to mock the influencer for crying, but others showed their support.

"Don't be sour, don't laugh in the comments area," one wrote. "Why wouldn't you agree with this guy. If you were there, and you experienced that atmosphere, you would feel the same."

Another said: "The scene of the crying fan is so sad. Other players are fighting hard on the pitch. We can only watch it on TV and cheer for other countries."

While a third suggested that while the fans cared "the Chinese football players don't".

Some netizens, however, took a more frank approach.

"When the gap between ideal and reality is too large, people can't help but ask why the difference is so big," wrote one Weibo commenter.

"What is even more embarrassing is that 14 people cannot be picked out of the 1.4 billion people," read another response.

"What are you crying for? Look more at what we can do," said another. "Yes we do have the same physique, but do we have the same quality? Be more optimistic. Every country has its expertise. With so many gold medals in the Olympics, it doesn't hurt to lose at football."

Other turned to gallows humour.

"The reason why I'm upset is that all of the Asian football teams are making strides but one of the Asian countries with more than a billion population can't even get into the world … I mean India," was one joke.

Still, other fans refused to lose hope.

"In the next World Cup, I hope the Chinese team can participate, and become the light of Asia! Come on China."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.