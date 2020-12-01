Chinese farmer builds astronomical observatory at home

Astronomy enthusiast Wu Shiying, a 71-year-old farmer from Shiyan in Central China's Hubei province, has spent many years building an astronomical observatory in his own home.

Wu developed an interest in astronomy at quite a young age. He became a farmer after finishing middle school. With limited income, he spent most of his savings on building the astronomical observatory at home, purchasing telescopes, buying astronomy books and attending different space-related conferences.

A handout photo. Wu Shiying, a 71-year-old farmer from Central China's Hubei province, has spent many years building an astronomical observatory in his own home.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Wu has traveled to more than 30 Chinese provinces and regions to find the best locations to observe eclipses and constellations, and learned from others by attending space-related workshops in different places.

A handout photo. Wu Shiying, a 71-year-old farmer from Central China's Hubei province, instructs local primary school students in how to use a telescope.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Despite the fact that his family is not rich, he has bought three telescopes. He uses one to observe space, donated the second to the local primary school, and plans to donate the third one, which he recently bought, to another primary school in Shiyan.

"I hope primary school students will be able to learn more knowledge about astronomy from an early age," Wu said.

A handout photo. Wu Shiying, a 71-year-old farmer from Central China's Hubei province, uses an astronomical telescope to observe the stars.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Wu came up with the idea of building an astronomical observatory at his home and started the project many years ago. All the hard work was undertaken manually by his family members, and the construction work has taken so long, he expects to finish it by end of this year.

Zhao Ming, the head of the Xingguangzhiyou Astronomical Observatory in Hubei province, said Wu is the oldest astronomy enthusiast he has ever seen, and his team plans to assist Wu with the installation and operation of the astronomical facilities in Wu's home.

Wu Shiying, a 71-year-old farmer from Central China's Hubei province, observes the sky at night in his home.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

"I want more people to observe the amazing world of outer space from a closer distance, to get to know more about astronomy. That's also part of the reason why I want to build it," said Wu.

"Everyone lives with a dream; it is my dream, my Chinese dream, and I will spend the rest of my life time to fulfill this dream."