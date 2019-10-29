Chinese farmer cuts off finger after being bitten by snake

Read also

However, he left the amputated finger on the mountainside, which meant doctors would have no chance of successfully reattaching it.

Doctors at the Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine told the newspaper there was no need to have taken such a drastic step because the snake is less lethal than commonly believed, but said his reaction to being bitten was a common one.

Ren Jinping, a doctor at the hospital, told Zhejiang television that when Zhang arrived at the hospital, he did not display any symptoms such as a headache, breathing difficulties or bleeding from the gums.

Nevertheless, doctors gave him an anti-venom serum and cleaned the wound on his finger.

Zhang told the TV station this week that in April this year one of his neighbours had died after being bitten by a snake, however he said he is now recovering at home and his hand is recovering well.

Yuan Chengda, another doctor from the hospital, said it was a pity that Zhang would not be able to have the finger reattached.