Chinese father praised for supporting four-year-old daughter's ambition to become a cleaner

A Chinese father’s support for his four-year-old daughter’s ambition to become a cleaner has been hailed by internet users as “a textbook for parents”.

The man, surnamed Chen, paused for a second when the girl who was reading picture books told him that she wanted to be a cleaner when she grew up, a viral video showed.

The father, a resident of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China, can be seen feeding his nine-month-old younger daughter rice cereal in the video.

He asked his elder daughter why she wanted to become a cleaner. “Because a cleaner sweeps the floor. Therefore, our Earth will become very clean,” she answered.

“If you want to be a cleaner, what do you need to do now?” the father asked.

“I need to be clean, then I can sweep the floor,” replied his daughter.

“A cleaner works hard. So from now on, you should form a habit of working hard,” said the father.

The conversation that was filmed last week was praised on Chinese social media.

“Some parents would say a cleaner has no bright future. This video provides us with a textbook-style reply,” wrote one person on the short video platform Douyin.

“Thank you, a father with love,” a second user said.

“What a fantastic method of education!” a third remark read.

“I remember that my daughter also said she wanted to be a cleaner when she was a little kid. The result is that she cried from being scolded by my mother-in-law,” a female user wrote.

Chen admitted that he was “a bit surprised” when hearing about his daughter’s dream, the Guangzhou Daily reported.

“I was thinking how to respond to her,” he was quoted as saying. “Then I decided to adopt my previous ways of educating her. No matter what job she likes to take, I will guide her to think and find out what skills she needs to have for the job.”

The father said the girl had learned waste classification at kindergarten not long before.

“She learned it well. Now she supervises me sorting out the rubbish every day,” said Chen.

