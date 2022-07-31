Chinese father pushes son off cliff to claim insurance, couple sell their 4 kids for S$18,400

Two recent high-profile cases of serious crimes against children in China have once again brought to public attention the problem of unlawful and sometimes violent acts against minors in the country.

In one incident, a father named Zhang Ke was executed on Wednesday (July 27) in southwest China's Chongqing municipality for smothering his 10-year-old son before pushing him off a cliff in an attempted insurance fraud.

The other crime involved a couple who gave birth to four children within five years only to sell them for a total of 90,000 yuan (S$18,400).

In the case of Zhang, the 32-year-old murdered his son in an attempt to claim his life insurance policy so he could repay his debts and impress a woman he met online who often asked for money, thepaper.cn reported.

Zhang staged the killing at a mine to look like an accident and to try to receive compensation from the mining company, the Chongqing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court said in a notice.

The court said the man was sentenced to death because he had an "extremely despicable motive" and resorted to a "cruel method" to commit the crime.

In the human trafficking case revealed by a court in southeastern China's Fujian province, a mother who sold her four children for 90,000 yuan was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while the father will be sentenced at a later date.

The mother surnamed Hou gave birth to two boys and two girls between 2013 and 2018 and, together with her husband surnamed Yang, sold them at a price of between 20,000 yuan and 25,000 yuan each, according to a Tuesday notice by the Luoyuan county court on WeChat.

The court said they "regarded reproduction as a way to make a profit" and were convicted of child trafficking.

The cases were among the most-searched topics on Weibo on Friday. They reignited public discussion about parents who commit crimes against their children despite an intensified crackdown in recent years by Chinese authorities on crimes against minors.

"Even a vicious tiger will not eat its cubs. These people are worse than beasts," one Weibo user commented.

"Apparently, not all people are qualified to have kids. There should be a license for being a parent," another person wrote.

Chinese prosecutors approved the arrest of nearly 46,000 people involved in crimes against children last year, up by 18 per cent from a year earlier, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

There's no official data on the percentage of parents among all perpetrators, but cases of legal guardians hurting children in their care frequently made news headlines in recent years.

In December last year, another Chongqing court handed down the death penalty for a man who threw his two children out of a high-rise window. His girlfriend, who was said to have instigated the murder so they could "start a new family", was also sentenced to death.

