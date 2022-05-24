Chinese firefighter 'hero' climbs up 6 floors from outside building to save girl dangling perilously from window

A firefighter in Shanxi province in central China has won praise after he climbed six floors from the outside of a building using his bare hands to save a little girl who was trapped hanging perilously from a window grille.

The rescuer, surnamed An, saved the 5-year-old girl who had been lying on a windowsill when she fell and got stuck hanging in between the security grilles last Friday.

An, a neighbour of the girl, immediately rushed to the scene after he heard the sound of a child crying in distress from his apartment.

He said he acted without hesitation and started to climb the outside of the building one floor at a time using external security bars attached to the front of the residential block.

“She was very frightened and kept crying. I asked her not to be scared, and explained I was coming over to save her,” An told state media outlet People’s Daily .

An managed to grab hold of the security grille with one hand and take hold of the girl with the other and spent 10 minutes trying to lift her up until her mother arrived and helped pull her back into the apartment.

The girl’s mother told An: “On behalf of my family, I’m very appreciative of your very good deed.”

Following media coverage of the incident, An’s heroic behaviour attracted widespread praise across Chinese social media.

One Weibo user said: “Hats off to him. How brave and selfless he was!”\

Another said: “More positive energy like this good deed will make our world a better place.”

However, many felt An’s bravery was foolhardy and risky.

One said: “His good deed is very respectful, but it is not recommended. It would be a tragedy if an accident happened to them both during the unplanned rescue.”

“It’s too dangerous to encourage such behaviour. It would be irresponsible to himself and his family if he fell. He should have run to the girl’s home and knocked down the door to get in and save her that way,” another said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.