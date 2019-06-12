Chinese hiker walks from Sichuan to Tibet with pet dog

A photo of Chen Rui and Mixiu during their hike to Lhasa.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Yang Jun
China Daily/Asia News Network

After hiking approximately 1,300 kilometers, Chen Rui and his pet dog arrived at Lulang town of Nyingchi, Tibet autonomous region, on Dec 5.

Chen, a 29-year-old man born in Zunyi of Southwest China's Guizhou province, started the journey with his pet dog named Mixiu from Kangding, Sichuan province, on Sept 26.

After hiking along National Highway 318 for 71 days, he and his dog still have over 400 kilometers to go to reach their final destination in Lhasa, capital of Tibet.

Chen used to operate an internet company to provide proxy services for an online food delivery platform.

In the beginning of this year, his business slipped into a loss. Chen decided to spend more time with Mixiu and have a rest.

"I have been to Lhasa twice," Chen said. "This time I chose to hike with Mixiu. This journey will be the most unforgettable memory in my life."

During the journey, Chen determined the pace according to the weather, road conditions, physical conditions and other factors. Their average walking speed is about 25 kilometers a day.

They've crossed grasslands, ran after herds and gazed at the starry skies during the journey.

Chen captured the scenery along the route using Mixiu as a model and put it on the short video app Douyin, where he received attention and encouragement from netizens.

Chen bought shoes, clothes and nutrition products for Mixiu to ensure fitness during the long journey. After 71 days of hiking, his weight dropped from 81.5 kilograms to 71.5 kilograms, while Mixiu maintained a weight of 25 kilograms.

More about
china Dogs Tibet

TRENDING

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went
Singapore mum&#039;s traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Singapore mum's traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation

Home Works

How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES