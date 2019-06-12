Chinese hiker walks from Sichuan to Tibet with pet dog

After hiking approximately 1,300 kilometers, Chen Rui and his pet dog arrived at Lulang town of Nyingchi, Tibet autonomous region, on Dec 5.

Chen, a 29-year-old man born in Zunyi of Southwest China's Guizhou province, started the journey with his pet dog named Mixiu from Kangding, Sichuan province, on Sept 26.

After hiking along National Highway 318 for 71 days, he and his dog still have over 400 kilometers to go to reach their final destination in Lhasa, capital of Tibet.

Chen used to operate an internet company to provide proxy services for an online food delivery platform.

In the beginning of this year, his business slipped into a loss. Chen decided to spend more time with Mixiu and have a rest.

"I have been to Lhasa twice," Chen said. "This time I chose to hike with Mixiu. This journey will be the most unforgettable memory in my life."

During the journey, Chen determined the pace according to the weather, road conditions, physical conditions and other factors. Their average walking speed is about 25 kilometers a day.

They've crossed grasslands, ran after herds and gazed at the starry skies during the journey.

Chen captured the scenery along the route using Mixiu as a model and put it on the short video app Douyin, where he received attention and encouragement from netizens.

Chen bought shoes, clothes and nutrition products for Mixiu to ensure fitness during the long journey. After 71 days of hiking, his weight dropped from 81.5 kilograms to 71.5 kilograms, while Mixiu maintained a weight of 25 kilograms.