Chinese hospital apologises after father finds 'worm' in son's IV tube

A hospital in southwestern China has apologised after a man discovered a small worm-like object inside an intravenous tube while his three-year-old son was being treated for flu with a drip.

The father, surnamed Huang, said his son was taking medication at the People's Hospital of Leshan in Sichuan province on Sunday when he noticed "an unidentified object" in the boy's IV tube, news app Red Star News reported.

"At first, I thought it was something dirty outside the tube," Huang was quoted as saying. "But after careful checking, I found it was inside the tube and it was something like a worm."

Alarmed by the discovery, the father asked a nurse to remove the object. After the tube was disconnected, the boy developed red, itchy spots on his back, Huang said.

He suspected they were symptoms of a bacterial infection caused by the object in the tube.

On Tuesday, the hospital issued a statement that said the boy later felt fine and was discharged after a 17-hour observation period.

The tube was sealed in front of hospital witnesses and the boy's relatives and kept by the family, the statement said. The hospital said it was investigating and would take responsibility for the incident.

Staff from Henan-based Shuguang Jianshi Medical Equipment Group, which made the tube, were sent to check it. The company told news website Thepaper.cn that it had never received such a complaint before.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.