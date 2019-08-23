Chinese 'humour blogger' and his crew detained and fined after police fail to see funny side of car crash stunt

A self-proclaimed "humour blogger" who planned a road accident video that involved knocking his mother off her electric scooter with his Lamborghini sports car was detained along with his "cast and crew" for five days and fined, police in central China said.

Officers in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, said on Wednesday they received a complaint about an "online celebrity who planned and filmed a car crash video in the street that seriously disturbed the traffic order".

According to the police statement, a 26-year-old man, surnamed Chao, mixed up his 55-year-old mother - surnamed Cao - in a stunt that he invited his friend, Liu, to film for his 520,000 followers on the China's Twitter-like Weibo platform on Sunday.

At about 6pm, Chao entered the intersection of Nongye Nan Lu and Yongping Road in Jinshui district in his blue Lamborghini and pretended to collide with Cao's electric scooter, the report said.

On video of the incident taken by members of the public and shown on the Pear Video website on Thursday, Cao is seen rolling on the road in an effort to simulate the impact of the car.

Road users were angered by the stunt that caused a delay of more than 40 minutes at the intersection, police said. One man who remonstrated with Cao is seen on the video asking, "Auntie, do you not think you are in the way?"

Police said the three were each detained and fined 200 yuan (US$28) for the offence of "disturbing public order".

