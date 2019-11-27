Chinese Internet celebrity, 2 others stand trial on various charges

Chen Jieren, a self-proclaimed internet celebrity, stood trial on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Guiyang County People's Court in Central China's Hunan province.

Prosecutors have accused Chen of being involved in provocative acts, extortion, illegal commercial activities, forced transactions, and bribery, the news release said, adding another two defendants in this case - Chen Weiren and Liu Min - also stood trial in court.

The court heard that the three defendants used Chen Jieren's influence on the internet to fabricate and publish false information about some legal cases and social incidents, and defamed Party and government departments and judiciary organisations, as well as their employees.

The defendants also were accused of making provocative acts, forcing others to pay for their "services", blackmailing public organisations and individuals and extorting money from them.

Prosecutors said Chen and his company earned more than 10 million yuan (S$1.9 million) from their illegal activities.

The three defendants confessed to the accusations and expressed remorse for their acts, the court said, adding it will announce its rulings in the near future.