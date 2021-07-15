Chinese investigators announce cause of mysterious shaking in skyscraper

The main cause of mysterious shaking in the SEG Plaza two months ago was a vortex-induced resonance caused by the two long masts on top of the building, say Shenzhen's official investigators.

They said that while the building was safe overall, necessary rectification work - including removing the long antennas and repairing "damage accumulated" over the past two decades - was expected to take over a month, according to an official announcement issued on Thursday morning.

The investigators' verdict came nearly two months after the 350-metre (1,150 feet) tall landmark skyscraper began swaying on the afternoon of May 18, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands of occupants and shoppers at the plaza. The building was shut for safety inspections after more tremors were reported in the following days.

After two months of tests and experiments, investigators have now ruled out factors such as the subway running below the plaza in the city's famous Huaqiangbei electronics district, vibration caused by air-conditioning units and nearby construction projects, the announcement said.

"The perceived vibration of the SEG Plaza building is caused by a combination of vortex-induced resonance of the rooftop masts, and changes to the dynamic characteristics of the building," it said.

It said investigators conducted 63 vibration tests which showed that when the masts vibrated at a frequency of 2.12 Hz, "bending and torsion vibration" of the building occurred.

The expert team confirmed that the building had suffered "accumulative damage" over the past two decades, especially on floors connected to the rooftop masts. However, the experts stressed that such damage did not affect the building's overall safety.

Based on the conclusion, the officials proposed a two-pronged rectification plan: including removing the rooftop masts; and repairing damaged areas.

After removing the masts, the SEG Plaza, currently the fifth tallest building in Shenzhen, will be reduced to 292 metres tall and will no longer be among the city's 10 tallest buildings.

A spokesperson for Shenzhen's Futian District said the government would continue to provide temporary space for the affected tenants.

"The tenants will be allowed to return to their offices or shops as soon as the rooftop masts are removed and the necessary repair works are completed," he said,

An electronics wholesaler surnamed Wu who moved out in late May, said he was glad to learn the investigation had ended and that work to fix the problem would soon start. However, he had found a permanent space in another building, providing a "better long-term solution".

"Yes, I think government investigators have worked very hard on this. But, personally, I think no one can guarantee that it can be fixed 100 per cent. I just want to avoid disruption to my business again," said Wu, who sells selfie ring lights and other live-streaming equipment.

A Centaline property agent in Shenzhen said she was not "optimistic" SEG Plaza could recover its losses unless the landlord offered substantially discounted rent.

"Shenzhen's shop and office rental market is not very tight. It is not difficult for tenants to find alternative space. The owner will have to offer steep discounts in order to encourage the tenants to stay," said the agent who declined to give her full name.

"How many will stay even if the landlord cuts the rent by half?" she asked. "Judging from experience, I think not a lot will stay. It will take a long time to restore confidence."

