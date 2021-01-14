Chinese judge stabbed to death by a disgruntled 'old friend'

A judge was stabbed to death at her home in central China on Tuesday (Jan 12) morning, with police saying an “old friend” of the victim had been detained in what appeared to have been an act of revenge linked to a lost court case.

Zhou Chunmei, a 45-year-old mother of two, was found dead at about 7.30am in her garage, police in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, said in a statement. She had suffered multiple stab wounds.

A 44-year-old woman described as “an old friend of Zhou” was apprehended at the scene.

Newspaper reports said a preliminary investigation suggested the suspect might have been seeking revenge after Zhou refused to support her efforts to launch a judicial appeal against a court ruling on a labour dispute that cost her her job.

Zhou, who was a judge at the Hunan Higher People’s Court’s judicial supervision division, had not been involved in the initial hearings.

While the police did not name their suspect, Chinese media identified her as Xiang Wei, an architect based in Changsha. According to a report by Hua Shang Daily , just five days before the killing, the suspect had taken up a position as a cleaning woman at the apartment complex where Zhou lived.

Several media reports cited legal documents saying Xiang had been sacked in March 2019 after physically assaulting a supervisor. After Hunan’s lower courts upheld the employer’s decision, Xiang had been trying to lodge an appeal against her dismissal and reclaim more than 90,000 yuan (S$18,000439) in wages she had had deducted.

The Hunan higher court described Zhou as “a hard-working and professional judge who was impartial and a vanguard of the law”.

“We are mourning for judge Zhou Chunmei … and sending our deepest condolences to her family,” it said in a statement.

“We express our great indignation and severely condemn the criminal attacks against judges. A society that is ruled by law shall never tolerate any violent challenge to its judicial authority.”

The killing came just a day after China’s ruling Communist Party unveiled its new five-year plan to overhaul the country’s legal system. The party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission denounced the attack and said Zhou’s killer would be “made to pay the heaviest possible price”.

In November, Hao Jian, a judge working in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin was stabbed to death by a litigant in divorce case. Two others, Fu Mingsheng and Zhou Long, were killed in 2017.

Legal affairs commentator Tan Mintao said Zhou’s killing highlighted the need for an image change within China’s legal system.

“The common thinking that judges’ impartiality can be negotiated reflects deeply rooted problems in our judicial system,” he said. “These problems must be met with effective means to restore a healthy judicial system and ensure its legitimacy.”

Last month, Zhang Jiahui , a former vice-president of the Hainan Provincial Higher People’s Court, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for accepting bribes worth almost 44 million yuan between 2006 and 2019.

