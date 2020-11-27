Chinese lake produces strange icy bubbles

As temperatures dropped sharply in China's northernmost city, Mohe, Heilongjiang province, residents and tourists were pleasantly surprised by some spectacular winter scenery.

Located in the Guanyin Mountain Scenic Area, Lianhua Lake has frozen and presents unusual ice bubbles. The crystal bubbles in various shapes spread into an area of more than 3,000 square metres on the lake, attracting sightseers and photographers.

The bubbles can only appear in extremely cold areas when methane released by plants on the bottom of the lake is encased in water, which freezes as it rises.

As temperatures drop sharply in China's northernmost city, Mohe, Heilongjiang province, Lianhua Lake in the Guanyin Mountain Scenic Area has frozen and produced ice bubbles.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

As temperatures drop sharply in China's northernmost city, Mohe, Heilongjiang province, Lianhua Lake in the Guanyin Mountain Scenic Area has frozen and produced ice bubbles.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

As temperatures drop sharply in China's northernmost city, Mohe, Heilongjiang province, Lianhua Lake in the Guanyin Mountain Scenic Area has frozen and produced ice bubbles.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network