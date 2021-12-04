Chinese man accused of poisoning newlywed wife for insurance money

A court in eastern China heard on Wednesday the case of a man who is charged with murder for poisoning his wife of just two months to claim her insurance policy.

The man surnamed Dai is accused of convincing his girlfriend, surnamed Wang, to buy a 2 million yuan (S$431,000) insurance policy that would have been paid out to her father. However, he changed the beneficiary to himself four days after they got married.

Two months later, he then allegedly poisoned her in an attempt to claim the money, according to the Chongqing Morning News. Dai was 2.6 million yuan in debt because of investment failures in cryptocurrency and the stock market.

Dai has confessed to murdering his wife, and the court in Zhejiang province said the judgment will be announced at a later date. If found guilty, the case would be the latest in a string of high-profile insurance fraud murders targeting loved ones in China.

The court heard that Dai bought dried pufferfish, tetrodotoxin – a neurotoxin – and pearl-powder soft capsules, a traditional Chinese medicine. He is accused of plotting the murder for months, and prosecutors said he used the names of five of his friends to order the ingredients.

In July, the couple got married, and, just two months later, Dai allegedly secretly changed the pearl powder in the capsules to tetrodotoxin and tricked Wang into taking two of them while he was away from home, the prosecutors said.

Her colleagues found the woman dead two days later when they checked up on her after she disappeared from work.

Wang’s family said they were only aware of the marriage after her death.

One relative said: “We knew that she had a boyfriend, but we never met him, nor did we know anything about him. Wang’s father wanted to see him, but the man used all kinds of excuses to avoid the meeting.”

Similar cases have occurred across China in the past couple of years.

In April, a man from the northern port city Tianjin was sentenced to death for drowning his wife in a Thailand hotel to claim an insurance policy worth over 30 million yuan. The incident happened when they were on holiday with their daughter in Phuket in 2018.

In March, another man in northeast China’s Liaoning province was charged with murder for staging a traffic accident that killed his wife to claim insurance policies worth 25 million yuan in total.

The man deliberately crashed his car into a wall three years ago after tricking his wife into taking sleeping pills. He severely injured himself in the crash and killed the woman. Police discovered the crime during an autopsy that revealed the presence of the sleeping pills.

ALSO READ: Woman pushed by her husband off a cliff in Thailand while pregnant forced to abort child and struggling with severe injuries

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.