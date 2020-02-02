Chinese man busted paddling wooden tub across Yangtze River to escape virus lockdown

A resident from virus-hit Hubei province was briefly detained for breaching travel restrictions after he was caught rowing a wooden tub across China's longest river, local media reported on Saturday, as authorities ramp up efforts to contain the deadly disease.

As the novel coronavirus has spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, officials have taken aggressive measures to stifle the outbreak, imposing a lockdown on at least 15 cities in Hubei that are home to tens of millions of people and restricting public transport.

The man, from Huangmei county, which is under the administration of Huanggang city in Hubei, told police on Wednesday that he had decided to take the unusual mode of transport because he had to get to work in Jiujiang, a city of five million people on the other side of the Yangtze River. Bridges and ferries between the city and Hubei have been closed since January 26.

The man attempted to row across China’s longest river in a wooden tub. PHOTO: Weibo

But before he could reach his destination, the man was intercepted by authorities and sent home, Southern Metropolis News reported, citing a police officer with Yangtze River Shipping Office in Jiujiang. A photo circulated online showed the man had taken a bucket and small footstool with him on the journey.

The police officer, who said the man was healthy, added that patrols have been stepped up along the river.

China has taken unprecedented steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which is believed to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, and the World Health Organisation has declared it a global health emergency. So far at least 259 people have been killed in mainland China and nearly 12,000 people have been infected worldwide.

However, it remains unclear how effective emergency measures will be in stopping the spread of the epidemic, with reports of cases in all of China's 31 provinces, regions and municipalities, as well as in numerous countries overseas.

In China, authorities have been on high alert following reports of people trying to evade travel restrictions.

On Saturday, Shanghai police said that they were looking for a man from Xiaogan, a mega city in Hubei that is also in lockdown, after he allegedly boarded an illegal oil tanker at a port in Shanghai.

Two illegal oil tankers were intercepted in waters near the global financial hub early in the day, and patrol officers were alarmed when a crew member from the southern province of Fujian began coughing violently.

The crew told police they had given a lift to a stranger near Shanghai on January 24, and three days later, when they learned he was from an area affected by coronavirus, they decided to let him go.

The crew member was quarantined and later confirmed to have a common cold, police said.

In a widely circulated notice issued on Thursday, the coronavirus prevention office in Jiujiang, a city in southeastern China's Jiangxi province, warned its counterparts in neighbouring Wuxue city in Hubei that there had been cases of its residents using illegal transport to flee from the administrative area.

"To enforce the disease prevention, Jiujiang has imposed strict traffic control but [we] have found that there have been some illegal transport in Wuxue carrying passengers to [Jiujiang] and cases of using illegal cars and agricultural ships or even a basin to cross the river have been repeated, posing an extremely high risk to the disease control," the notice said.

Jiujiang officials urged authorities in Wuxue to crack down on the illegal transport.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.