Chinese man contributes 40L of plasma to help Covid-19 patients

Tang Shulin came once again to donate 400 millilitres of plasma at the plasma reserve of the Wuhan Blood Centre in Central China's Hubei province on Monday. In doing so, he became the first Chinese to donate plasma as many as 10 times.

Since Feb 29, Tang has donated 40,000 millilitres of plasma to the center.

"If my body allows me to donate more in the future, I would keep on," said Tang.

Before donating plasma, Tang was a regular blood donor; he has donated blood 115 times in the past eight years. Moreover, he encouraged his wife and friends to become voluntary blood donors.

The Covid-19 pandemic almost took his life months ago, so after his recovery, he came to the plasma center of Wuhan to donate plasma. Plasma from recovered patients can help patients in critical condition to recover.

"For the moment, without an effective medicine or a vaccine, I hope to save others' lives by donating plasma," he said.

In June, a plasma reserve of Covid-19 was set up in Wuhan. Many patients recovering from Covid-19 have volunteered to donate plasma.