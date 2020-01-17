Chinese man detained and fined after throwing boy across playground

The man points at the boy in the red top after throwing him across the playground.
PHOTO: Weibo
Alice Yan
South China Morning Post

A man from southern China was detained for 10 days and fined 500 yuan (S$98) after he took his son's side in a fight over a toy, yanking another boy from a mini castle and throwing him to the ground.

On Monday evening, the man, surnamed Huang, raced into the playground at a restaurant after the fight broke out, police in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, said.

In surveillance video, the boy - whose age was not given - was seen being dragged from the castle and hurled across the playground, news website Thepaper.cn reported. He landed a few metres away then sat up, crying and clutching his right arm.

Huang, who was then seen on video pointing his finger and speaking to the boy, took his son and left. In a police statement on Wednesday, Huang said he had acted impulsively.

The mother of the injured boy, surnamed Wang, was buying milk tea when the incident happened and called the police when she returned.

"My son's arm and ears are slightly injured," she was quoted as saying. "We are still checking if he has concussion because his head hit the ground when he was thrown."

Wang said she was angry and felt sorry for her son because no member of staff at the restaurant stepped in or went to comfort him. She said another parent did console the child.

"All my employees are girls. Should they have dared to try to stop the man? He is such a tall and strong man," the report quoted the restaurant's owner as saying.

Wang said her son did not speak for a couple of hours after the incident but then asked her: "Mum, why did that uncle [man] beat me?"

In June, a woman in the city of Ningbo, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, was investigated by police after a four-year-old girl was slapped several times, the Sohu.com news website reported.

The woman said she was angry after she saw the girl scratch her daughter's face in a fight over bricks at a playground.

In 2017 in Shenzhen, a city in southern Guangdong province, several men were caught on camera brawling at a shopping centre after their children bickered over toys, the People.com.cn website reported. The men were investigated by police.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

