Chinese man finds biological mum using hand-drawn map 33 years after abduction

A 37-year-old Chinese man who was abducted at the age of four said on Tuesday he found his biological mother by drawing a map of his home village strictly from memory.

The hand-drawn map helped police locate where he was born and eventually helped him reunite with his birth parents, said the man, named Li Jingwei, on Douyin, China's TikTok.

Li, who does not remember his birth name, was born in Yunnan province in southwestern China but was kidnapped as a young boy by his neighbour and trafficked to central China's Henan province, nearly 2,000km away, where he was sold to the family that would eventually raise him.

Li, who has his own family now, provided a blood sample to the authorities and began drawing what he could remember of the home village.

He asked for clues online about where it could be, and the police eventually narrowed it down to a village near the mountainous city in Yunnan named Zhaotong.

This map was to key to helping Li find his biological mother. PHOTO: Weibo

The authorities found a woman who was probably the mother, and a DNA test using the blood later confirmed Li was her son. The two will meet on Jan 1, 2022.

Li's father is no longer alive, according to local authorities.

Li said he was inspired to begin looking for his biological family after learning about the high-profile stories of Guo Gantang and Sun Haiyang, two famous abduction cases that ended in reunions in 2021.

"I realised I could not wait any longer because my parents should be getting older now. I worried that when I figured out where I am from, they might have passed away," he told Henan Television earlier this week.

Guo is a father who became famous among Chinese people for his 24-year-long search for his missing son. He shared information about the abduction on his motorcycles, travelling about 500,000 kilometres and burning through 10 bikes. He was reunited with his son in July.

A photo of Li as a child. PHOTO: Weibo

The story was made into a 2015 movie called Lost and Love starring Hong Kong actor Andy Lau Tak-wah.

Last month, Sun, another father who inspired an anti-human trafficking movie, reunited with his son after looking for him for 14 years.

"When I saw the story of Guo Gangtang, I thought to myself, 'I should try to find my biological parents' … I wanted to see them when they are still alive," said Li.

Li's detailed maps amazed many people in China, and they included details about what houses looked like and how residents used big wooden buckets to cook rice.

He remembers that he was abducted by a neighbour who lured him with a toy.

"Recalling the appearance of my parents and what it was like around my home was a routine for me for a long period in my life," Li said.

Li is now 37 years old and will meet his biological mother on Saturday. PHOTO: Weibo

He said it hurt when he later went to school and read articles about family gatherings, but as time went by, he became immersed in work and later was busy getting married and having his kids.

Li did not mention what he hoped would happen to the couple that raised him. Recently, the abducted children have been reluctant to prosecute the parents who raised them, as they often have a good relationship with the family they grew up with.

As of November, more than 8,300 children who went missing over previous decades have been found under an initiative called Tuan Yuan, state news agency Xinhua reported.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.