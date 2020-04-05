Chinese man, girlfriend accused of abusing his 4-year-old girl

A man and his girlfriend were detained on suspicion of abusing his 4-year-old daughter on Wednesday in Heilongjiang province.

The suspects-Yu, male, 28, and Qu, female, 30-allegedly severely beat Yu's daughter, nicknamed Fanfan, at home during the past several months, according to a statement published on Wednesday by the public security bureau at Jiansanjiang, Heilongjiang province.

The local public security bureau received an emergency call that reported Fanfan's severe injuries after she was sent to Jiansanjiang People's Hospital on April 23.

Forensics examination results showed that Fanfan was suffering from secondary serious injuries to her head, secondary minor injuries to her nose and minor injuries to her skin, soft tissue and teeth, all caused by external forces.

"The doctor told me that the beating caused my daughter to have an intracranial hemorrhage, and she received a craniotomy operation on Monday," Fanfan's mother Zhang Lingye told the Beijing News.

"Although the operation was successful, her recovery is still uncertain due to her malnutrition, anaemia and other complications, as well as her young age."

Zhang divorced Yu in 2018, and Yu won full custody of their daughter.

During the divorce proceedings, Fanfan lived with Yu's parents in Huachuan county in the province.

Qu has lived with Yu since September 2019.

After an investigation, police summoned Yu and Qu.

According to the two suspects, they brought Fanfan back from Huachuan on Jan 10.

Since then, Qu abused the girl in various ways, police said, such as beating her with her fists, pouring hot water on her body and knocking her head against the wall.

On April 23, Qu became quite angry when she found excrement in Fanfan's diaper. She allegedly beat Fanfan and caused severe injury.

Yu admitted that he had also beaten Fanfan with his hands, a USB cable and a broom during the period they lived together, police said.

According to a staff member at Harbin Children's Hospital, Fanfan was transferred to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

"The girl is still in a coma, and her condition is serious," the staff member said.

The incident has helped raise awareness of child abuse and has helped society realise the importance of protecting children's security, even in families, said Wang Guijin, a lawyer with Heilongjiang Weihong Law Office.

"People involved in long-term physical injuries to children will be suspected of the crime of abuse," Wang said on Wednesday.

"In this case, most of the serious injuries were caused by Qu, but Yu is also suspected of a joint crime because he connived in it."

"Yu has been not suitable as Fanfan's statutory guardian," Wang said.

"The girl and her mother can seek help from court to regain custody."