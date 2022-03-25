Chinese man in hospital after DIY circumcision fail, woman shamed for funeral dance, fake tax collector noodle thief

A man turned up at a hospital in southern China with a bleeding penis after he performed a circumcision on himself at home.

The man, in his 20s, said he had bought surgical equipment for the procedure online, the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported.

He carried out the procedure without any anaesthetics or disinfectant prior, he told doctors at a hospital in Shenzhen, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The man said after the home procedure, his penis wouldn’t stop bleeding. He tried to deal with it by pressing on the injured area but failed to stem the bleeding.

The seller of the circumcision device claims there is no risk of injury if it is used properly.

PHOTO: Baidu

After receiving medical treatment for several days, the man was discharged from the hospital.

Some online shops are still selling DIY circumcision equipment which costs around 200 yuan (S$43), with ads claiming: “You can DIY and it’s easy and convenient to do. This is the same type as those used in hospitals”.

An online customer service staffer told the newspaper that there is no risk from using the DIY kits if the customer follows the handbook provided.

A video in which a woman in black-and-white funeral clothing danced with several other women at her father’s funeral caused criticism on social media. But the woman said she did this to show respect to her father’s last wishes and local folk customs.

A village in Jiangsu province celebrates when a person aged over 70 dies to celebrate their long life.

PHOTO: Baidu

The funeral for the woman’s father who died aged 76, was held in a village in Huaian, southeastern Jiangsu province, eastern China, earlier this month, news website Sohu.com reported.

The woman’s son, surnamed Xu, said his mother invited a dancing troupe to perform at his grandfather’s funeral as it is the village’s tradition. He explained that if a person dies aged below 70, their family will hold a sorrowful ceremony, but if a person dies aged over 70, then it will be a joyous occasion.

The woman in traditional funeral clothing said that one week before her father died he told her that he would like to watch her perform square dancing, a typical entertainment activity for middle-aged or retired women who dance to music in squares or parks. She said she danced at her father’s funeral to fulfil his last wish.

Other dancing women all had a white ribbon bound around their arms to mark that they were attending a funeral.

Many internet users said they could not tolerate dancing at a funeral.

“Your family member died. How can you be so happy?” wrote one person.

Fake tax collector caught stealing instant noodles

A man was caught by police in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, western China, for pretending to be a tax official and seizing dozens of bags of instant noodles from five supermarkets.

The man, surnamed Liu, said he concocted the scam after reading a news report about the unsanitary environment at some pickled vegetable producers. State broadcaster CCTV reported last week that workers stepped on the vegetables with their bare feet during the production process at one factory in central Hunan province.

The thief planned to sell the noodles at a later date after the scandal had calmed down.

PHOTO: Baidu

With the scandal grabbing wide attention, many supermarkets across the country took the problematic instant noodles with pickled vegetable ingredients off the shelves.

Liu borrowed a tax official’s uniform from a friend and then went to the supermarkets to seize all the instant noodles that were still available on the shelf.

He said he planned to sell them sometime later when the scandal had died down.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.