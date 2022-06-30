Chinese man jailed for neglecting sick dad and leaving body to decompose

A 46-year-old man, surnamed Wang, from Shanghai was sentenced to 15 months in prison for abandonment after he severely neglected his sick father, who eventually died.

Furthermore, Wang did not organise a funeral after his father's death and allowed the body to decay, only to be discovered when his neighbours called the police because of the smell.

Wang's father, who was 74 when he died on September 23, 2021, suffered from hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. In his last six days, the older man could not get out of bed, could not speak and finally stopped responding before he died.

The case outraged China in large part because of the perception that the older man could have lived for a while longer with basic medical care.

"When I was a child, my relationship with my father was considered close," Wang said during the remote arraignment, according to Thepaper.cn.

He then described how his father became "aloof and stubborn" after his recovery from a severe illness that eventually led to their estrangement.

After a divorce and a failed business investment left Wang penniless, he moved in with his mother in a rented house to care for his grandparents in 2009. His father lived alone in their old house.

Wang and his father rarely met over the next eight years and only saw each other during family reunions and important festivals.

Wang only started seeing his father weekly in 2017, after his mother moved back in with him.

In June last year, two years after his mother's death, Wang moved back in with his father because he ran out of money to pay rent and had a debt of more than 100,000 yuan (S$20,700).

During their time together, Wang rarely communicated with his father and showed no interest in learning about his father's medications and proper dosages.

Instead, Wang left home every day at noon and returned home around 11pm after spending most of the day in an internet cafe.

"My son would rather take care of a dog than take care of me," Wang's father once told a neighbour.

When news of the jail sentence became public, some people online thought the punishment was too lenient for the crime.

"This should be treated as a homicide. It is a joke that he was only sentenced to a little more than a year," wrote one person.

Another person wrote: "He had lost his human morality."

There has been a spate of disturbing elder abuse cases in mainland China in recent years.

In November last year, a female civil servant was detained for 15 days for assaulting her 79-year-old mother because the older woman did not allow her daughter to use her personal savings and bank cards.

In August 2017, a video of an 86-year-old patient in Shanghai being slapped by his son went viral on social media.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.