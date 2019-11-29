Chinese man sentenced to death for killing daughter's classmate

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cao Yin
China Daily/Asia News Network

A father who killed his daughter's 9-year-old classmate was sentenced to death by the Shangrao Intermediate People's Court in Jiangxi province on Friday.

The court announced the sentence to the father identified only as Wang, and deprived him of his political rights for life.

Wang said he would not appeal to higher court.

On May 9, Wang's daughter told him she was bullied by her classmate surnamed Liu in the Shangrao No 5 Primary School, and then Wang complained about it in a WeChat group of the class, according to the court.

Since Wang had a bad temper, his wife took the initiative to communicate with the class head and Liu's parents, hoping to solve the problem by rearranging the children's seats, the court said.

The next morning, Wang took his daughter to school, but got angry when he discovered that Liu's parents were not there, even though his wife had told him the problem had been resolved, the court was told.

Wang sent his daughter back home, and bought a knife to school, it said.

Later, Wang stormed into the classroom and stabbed Liu, who had moved out of his original seat, with the knife more than 10 times, and then carried him out of the classroom and dropped him on the ground, it said, adding Liu died at the hospital.

"Wang didn't want the relationship between his daughter and her classmate to improve, and only wanted revenge. His killing of the boy, who was only 9, constitutes the crime of intentional homicide," the court said in its ruling.

Although Wang confessed to the crime, his cruel behaviour impacted the society negatively and he was not forgiven by the victim's family, "we therefore decided not to be lenient in punishing him," the ruling added.

More about
china bullying Murder/Manslaughter death Death Penalty/Capital Punishment

TRENDING

Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend
Cartoon roadshows in Singapore malls to thrill your kids this weekend
Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show

SERVICES