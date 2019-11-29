Chinese man sentenced to death for killing daughter's classmate

A father who killed his daughter's 9-year-old classmate was sentenced to death by the Shangrao Intermediate People's Court in Jiangxi province on Friday.

The court announced the sentence to the father identified only as Wang, and deprived him of his political rights for life.

Wang said he would not appeal to higher court.

On May 9, Wang's daughter told him she was bullied by her classmate surnamed Liu in the Shangrao No 5 Primary School, and then Wang complained about it in a WeChat group of the class, according to the court.

Since Wang had a bad temper, his wife took the initiative to communicate with the class head and Liu's parents, hoping to solve the problem by rearranging the children's seats, the court said.

The next morning, Wang took his daughter to school, but got angry when he discovered that Liu's parents were not there, even though his wife had told him the problem had been resolved, the court was told.

Wang sent his daughter back home, and bought a knife to school, it said.

Later, Wang stormed into the classroom and stabbed Liu, who had moved out of his original seat, with the knife more than 10 times, and then carried him out of the classroom and dropped him on the ground, it said, adding Liu died at the hospital.

"Wang didn't want the relationship between his daughter and her classmate to improve, and only wanted revenge. His killing of the boy, who was only 9, constitutes the crime of intentional homicide," the court said in its ruling.

Although Wang confessed to the crime, his cruel behaviour impacted the society negatively and he was not forgiven by the victim's family, "we therefore decided not to be lenient in punishing him," the ruling added.