A man in Jurong, East China's Jiangsu province, stabbed his wife to death and injured his sister-in-law before getting a divorce at a local court on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man, surnamed Wu, 39, stabbed the two women in front of the court with a dagger when he went to a divorce trial.

The wife, 35, and her sister were sent to a hospital immediately. The wife was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Police have detained Wu and the case is under investigation.