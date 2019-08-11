Chinese man threatens to sue Starbucks and mall over falling window pane

A Shanghai man has threatened to sue the Starbucks chain after a window pane fell on his table as he and a friend sat on an outdoor terrace at a shopping mall drinking coffee.

The man, surnamed Qian, said he was at the Starbucks shop in the city on Saturday afternoon when his friend heard a noise overhead, news portal Thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.

The men leapt from their chairs as the pane crashed down and sent broken glass across the terrace. The impact shifted their table about half a metre, the report said.

On Thursday, Starbucks said it was not aware of any legal action resulting from the incident and the glass that landed on the terrace did not fall from its property.

Qian said his friend reacted first after he noticed a worker on a floor above trying to open a window. "My friend heard the sound of [the worker] pushing the window," he was quoted as saying. "We got out of the way, otherwise we would have been hit - dead."

Qian said he planned to sue Starbucks and the mall's property management company to make sure that the window was repaired and made safe. He said he and his friend were shocked and demanded an apology.