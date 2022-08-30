Chinese man travelling from Europe to Asia on horseback says animal tries to run off with other horses every day

International travel is nothing new in an age of relatively affordable air travel, but imagine journeying all the way from Europe to China on horseback.

It’s a reality for Xu Zhixian, 32, from Heze in Shandong province, eastern China, who began his intercontinental journey earlier this year and which he documents in regular video posts to the delight of his social media followers.

Starting at Lalin in Spain on Feb 20, Xu has already reached the Netherlands, a journey of more than 2,500 kilometres so far.

“I told my family I wanted to ride on horseback to China, but they didn’t believe me until I bought a horse and started my journey,” Xu told Ziniu News.

Xu, who had previously only ridden a horse once, spent three months being taught how to ride by a horse seller before his journey started.

PHOTO: Douyin

Xu spent 13 years studying and working in Italy and Norway, and said he has visited almost every country in Europe. He said the idea of riding a horse to China just “popped up” in his head for no apparent reason while he was travelling.

“When someone asked me why, I said there was no reason,” Xu said. “I just do it because I want to.”

Xu’s slow intercontinental journey on horseback then began, travelling an average of just 30 kilometres a day.

To save money on accommodation he bought a sleeping bag, inflatable mattress and a tent for sleeping in at night. Xu said he spent less than 600 euros (S$839) a month, including the cost of caring for his horse.

“If I went hiking by myself, it would take me six hours to finish 30 kilometres a day,” Xu said. “It takes between 10 and 12 hours on the horse because he keeps eating on the way.”

He tries to elope with another horse almost every day,” says Xu of the mischievous Huihui.

PHOTO: Weibo

Another issue for Xu while travelling with a horse in Europe is that Huihui could be seduced by another horse and “elope”, he claims.

“He tries to elope with another horse almost every day,” Xu explained. “He is usually reluctant to move, but whenever he meets another horse, I cannot stop him from running to them, no matter how hard I pull the reins.”

Huihui also has a naughty steak — he once scattered Xu’s luggage all over the ground while chasing after another horse, and broke a laptop he was carrying.

Xu says he is in no hurry to complete the trip and plans to keep travelling at the leisurely pace of 30 kilometres a day he has been averaging so far.

PHOTO: Weibo

Reflecting on the past six months of the journey, Xu said: “Accidents and new situations happen every day”.

The next phase of the trip is to go to Germany and then Austria. Xu said he originally had intended to complete the journey in a year. But, because so many uncontrollable things have happened on the trip, he no longer dares to make estimates.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.