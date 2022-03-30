Chinese man who killed couple in bizarre debt repayment feud on trial 28 years later

After nearly three decades on the run, a farmer from southwest China went on trial for killing his neighbour because she did not bear him a son in a bizarre debt repayment arrangement. The farmer, surnamed Zhang, also killed the woman’s husband.

According to Thepaper.cn, the farmer from Sichuan province is on trial for stabbing the couple to death in an agriculture field in 1993.

Zhang, 69, admitted to the murders and the case is being heard in a local court. No verdict has been made as of publishing.

The farmer was obsessed with having a male heir and went to extreme measures after having four daughters with his wife. They raised the eldest daughter but gave up the other three for adoption in the hopes of having a boy.

He claimed that the woman had offered to sleep with him and bear him a son if he would forego a 2,700-yuan (S$575) debt the couple owed him.

Zhang was spotted by police using facial recognition technology.

PHOTO: Sina

Zhang’s wife divorced him in 1992 after learning about the arrangement and he then spent more than a year living with his neighbour, who was 12 years his junior, but she eventually left him without getting pregnant.

After losing the woman and his money, Zhang became enraged and attacked the couple with a knife while they were working in the fields nearby. The husband’s mother, who tried to intervene and stop the attack, was also injured.

Ironically, Zhang’s ex-wife, who he had lost contact with after she left the village with their oldest daughter, gave birth to twin boys around the time he was living with the woman.

After the killing, police said Zhang went on the run and evaded capture for 28 years, surviving on odd jobs he took using a fake identity.

On August 27, 2021, Zhang was detained when a camera with facial recognition technology spotted him and alerted the police.

Zhang admitted to the police that he envied his neighbours because they had two sons.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.