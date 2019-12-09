Chinese man who scattered $19,000 in street pleads for his money back

The man from Shishi city in Fujian province who tossed US$14,000 (S$19,290) into the air after a bad day at work has asked for help in getting it back.
PHOTO: Weibo
Mandy Zuo
South China Morning Post

The man from southeastern China who caused a cash frenzy on the street after he threw more than 100,000 yuan (S$19,290) into the air because he'd had a bad day at work is asking for his money back, authorities said.

Huang, 42, said he acted on impulse after he withdrew cash from a bank in Shishi city, Fujian province, on Monday.

His actions caused a traffic jam and passers-by fell over each other to grab what they could, the municipal police bureau said on Tuesday.

The man, who said he was having trouble at work, now regrets what he did and is hoping he will get the money back, the police statement issued on Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblogging platform, said.

Officers criticised Huang for his "inappropriate behaviour" and urged those who picked up the cash to take it to the police.

A video clip shared on Weibo on Tuesday showed motorists pulling up sharply in the street to pick 100 yuan banknotes off the road.

In another video, pedestrians were seen rushing into the middle of the road to join in the frenzy.

Some of the money had been returned by Tuesday evening, the Shishi police Weibo account said.

"Huang is from an ordinary family and not rich at all. A sudden impulse has caused big trouble for himself and his family. Please be rational and return the money," it said.

On December 24, 2014, Hong Kong Police Force appealed to the public for help after a G4S Hong Kong van carrying HK$525 million (S$92 million) crashed on a main road near Wan Chai district, causing major traffic jams as motorists abandoned their cars to collect notes.

While armed police were quickly on the scene and closed off two lanes of the road, witnesses reported money being taken. One office worker said she saw a "regular Hong Kong lady" walking briskly away from the scene with 10 bricks of notes.

In March 2017, a woman threw away more than 16,000 yuan in cash at a busy crossing in southwestern Chongqing municipality, but passers-by simply looked on instead of scrambling to pick up the money, the Chongqing Morning Post reported.

Police collected the bills quickly and found the owner. She said she threw the money because she was "in a bad mood".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES