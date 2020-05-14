Chinese martial arts master turns to online classes

Martial arts master Yu Danqiu is teaching apprentices around the world online after his club was closed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

On May 9, Yu, chairman of the Ming He Quan, or the Calling Crane Fist Research Association of the Fujian Martial Arts association in Jianxindongling village of Cangshan district, in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province, taught fist forms remotely to apprentices from five countries, including Russia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

According to Yu, an ancient book recorded that Japanese karate originated from the Ming He Quan. Because of the popularity of karate all over the world, fist forms have also spread abroad.

Martial arts master Yu Danqiu teaches his apprentices from around the world via online video conferences on May 9, 2020 at Jianxindongling village in Cangshan district, Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province. A handout photo.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Xu Lanyu, inheritor of Fujian's intangible cultural heritage Ming He Quan, who once studied in New Zealand, assisted Yu in communicating with the overseas learners, helping them to better understand the master's demonstrations.

Xu also runs a martial arts club and has organised various exchange activities between Chinese and foreign martial arts lovers. He hopes to spread the spirit of martial arts around the world.

