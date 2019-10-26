Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds

Remember "A Hu", the Chinese MMA fighter who knocked out the fake wing chun "master" last weekend? Well it turns out he actually fought two frauds in one night, and remarkably, beat them both in 72 seconds.

A Hu went viral after obliterating Xu Xiaodong's old rival Ding Hao in a kick-boxing match, dropping him with a vicious head kick.

But another video unearthed from Chinese social media reveals he pulled double duty and also took on a tai chi practitioner called Song De Cai the same day.

You can probably guess how that fight went too.

Weighing in at 80 kilograms, the 44-year-old Song had the weight and height (1.77 metres) advantage compared to the 24-year-old A Hu (1.75m, 66kg).

Not that that helped him much.

Right off the bat, Song tries (and fails) with a Bruce Lee-style jump kick, falling flat on his backside. A Hu then throws some leg kicks and roundhouse kicks before battering Song with punches.

A Hu punches Song De Cai. PHOTO: YouTube/Fight Commentary Breakdowns

Song can only push A Hu away and run, but eventually gets cornered. A Hu hits him with a right hook, an uppercut and then a left hook to the body, and Song crumples to the floor.

The referee steps between Song De Cai and A Hu. PHOTO: YouTube/Fight Commentary Breakdowns

The referee counts Song as he tries to get to his feet, then calls it off.