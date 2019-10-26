Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds

Remember "A Hu", the Chinese MMA fighter who knocked out the fake wing chun "master" last weekend? Well it turns out he actually fought two frauds in one night, and remarkably, beat them both in 72 seconds.
A Hu went viral after obliterating Xu Xiaodong's old rival Ding Hao in a kick-boxing match, dropping him with a vicious head kick.
But another video unearthed from Chinese social media reveals he pulled double duty and also took on a tai chi practitioner called Song De Cai the same day.
You can probably guess how that fight went too.
Weighing in at 80 kilograms, the 44-year-old Song had the weight and height (1.77 metres) advantage compared to the 24-year-old A Hu (1.75m, 66kg).
Not that that helped him much.
Right off the bat, Song tries (and fails) with a Bruce Lee-style jump kick, falling flat on his backside. A Hu then throws some leg kicks and roundhouse kicks before battering Song with punches.
Song can only push A Hu away and run, but eventually gets cornered. A Hu hits him with a right hook, an uppercut and then a left hook to the body, and Song crumples to the floor.
The referee counts Song as he tries to get to his feet, then calls it off.
"That liver shot looked brutal, for a tai chi guy that clearly doesn't do full contact sparring there is no way he could take that punch," said one commenter on the video, which was posted by YouTube channel Fight Commentary Breakdowns. "Seriously that guy does not look like he's in shape to fight. Do they even medically clear them to fight? This can lead to serious injuries or even death," said another. "It looks like anyone can just show up with a pair of shorts and gloves and make a challenge," was another comment. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.