Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds

Song De Cai lies on the canvas.
PHOTO: YouTube/Fight Commentary Breakdowns
Nick Atkin
South China Morning Post

Remember "A Hu", the Chinese MMA fighter who knocked out the fake wing chun "master" last weekend? Well it turns out he actually fought two frauds in one night, and remarkably, beat them both in 72 seconds.

A Hu went viral after obliterating Xu Xiaodong's old rival Ding Hao in a kick-boxing match, dropping him with a vicious head kick.

But another video unearthed from Chinese social media reveals he pulled double duty and also took on a tai chi practitioner called Song De Cai the same day.

You can probably guess how that fight went too.

Weighing in at 80 kilograms, the 44-year-old Song had the weight and height (1.77 metres) advantage compared to the 24-year-old A Hu (1.75m, 66kg).

Not that that helped him much.

Right off the bat, Song tries (and fails) with a Bruce Lee-style jump kick, falling flat on his backside. A Hu then throws some leg kicks and roundhouse kicks before battering Song with punches.

A Hu punches Song De Cai. PHOTO: YouTube/Fight Commentary Breakdowns

Song can only push A Hu away and run, but eventually gets cornered. A Hu hits him with a right hook, an uppercut and then a left hook to the body, and Song crumples to the floor.

The referee steps between Song De Cai and A Hu. PHOTO: YouTube/Fight Commentary Breakdowns

The referee counts Song as he tries to get to his feet, then calls it off.

"That liver shot looked brutal, for a tai chi guy that clearly doesn't do full contact sparring there is no way he could take that punch," said one commenter on the video, which was posted by YouTube channel Fight Commentary Breakdowns.

"Seriously that guy does not look like he's in shape to fight. Do they even medically clear them to fight? This can lead to serious injuries or even death," said another.

"It looks like anyone can just show up with a pair of shorts and gloves and make a challenge," was another comment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
mixed martial arts martial arts

TRENDING

Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family

SERVICES