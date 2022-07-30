Chinese nightclub bans women weighing over 65kg and bald people in discrimination furore

A nightclub in China is at the centre of a sex discrimination and fat-shaming furore after it banned entry to women weighing 65kg and above and bald people.

The club in Wuxi city in Jiangsu province, eastern China, included the female weight ban in a list of new rules it said were to provide a "safe" environment for customers.

Alongside bans on gambling, drugs and smoking inside, the list also included bans on bald people and anyone wearing gold chain jewellery.

The sign that is the source of the controversy, including a mistake in the English text which wrongly states the weight ban starts at 130kg instead of 130lbs (65kg).

The rules were listed on a blackboard displayed prominently at the club's main entrance, news site Xinyuan Video reported.

Pictures and news of the club's list quickly spread across mainland social media, causing widespread outrage and accusations the list was discriminatory, sexist, and fat-shamed women.

In response to the criticism, an unnamed employee from the club claimed the list was a joke as part of a publicity stunt.

"The policy on the board is just a formality, but those girls over 65kg are allowed in," the staffer told Xinyuan Video.

The employee said that anyone is allowed into the club as long as they follow the dress code. However, he then appeared to contradict this when he said: "If girls who are overweight feel uncomfortable with the policy, they are not our target customer."

He claimed that the club had received numerous complaints from women that bald people and those wearing gold chains had harassed them at the club. He said these two groups were banned in a directive from the club's Hangzhou branch.

The club has refused to remove the signboard from the entrance, but suggested this could change if the backlash continued, Jiupai News reported.

After news of the club's rules spread, outraged members of the public expressed their anger online. At the time of writing more than 20,100 comments had been left on a Weibo news post carrying the story.

A spokesperson for the club said they were unconcerned by the backlash and would not take down the sign because people offended by the list were not their ‘target customers’.

One woman, who said she weighs 65kg and is 173cm tall, wrote: "I did feel offended when I saw the rule."

Another asked: "Why didn't the club apply the same weight rule to male customers?"

"The employee claimed the rules were for fun, but where did the fun come from?," another questioned.

