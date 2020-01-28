Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats

With the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak racing past 50, a Chinese internet celebrity has apologised for posting a video three years ago promoting bat as a tasty food.

Wang Mengyun, host of an online show about international travel, wrote on her microblog that she was not aware that bats could be a virus carrier when she appeared in the video posted in 2017.

"[I] had no idea during filming that there was such a virus," Wang wrote online on Wednesday. "I realised it only recently."

She said the video was filmed in Palau, an archipelago in the western Pacific, about three years ago, when she and her team were shooting a tourism programme and trying some local dishes, including bat soup.

In the video, Wang and another Chinese woman hold up a cooked bat and smile to camera.

"The bat tastes very fresh, like chicken meat," she says.

In her online post last week Wang said she was "just trying to introduce the life of local people".

"I didn't know that bat is a primary reservoir of viruses ... I really did not check the information or explain its dangerous nature," she said.

The video was taken down but reposted by Chinese internet users after cases of pneumonia-like illness emerged in the city of Wuhan in central China late last year.