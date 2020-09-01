Chinese pair jailed after rival job candidate has drink spiked with drugs

A Chinese woman and her accomplice have been jailed for eight months in Beijing for spiking the drink of a rival public service candidate with drugs to sabotage her chances of landing the job.

The Shunyi District People's Court found the woman, identified only by her surname Wang, and a man, surnamed Xiao, guilty of deceiving another person into taking drugs.

They were sentenced to jail on December 26, and fined 10,000 yuan (S$19,400) each, The Beijing News reported on Monday.

The court heard that Wang had told police she was desperate to join the public service when she sat the exam in December 2017. It was not known which government agency she had applied for, but at the time she was nearing the age limit of 35 to sit the exam.

Plum public servant jobs go to the top scorers, but for the role Wang applied for, she came second to a woman surnamed Qin in both the written exam and interview, the report said.

Three months later, in March 2018, police received a tip-off that a staff member was using drugs at an agricultural company in the Beijing district of Shunyi.

That's where Qin was working, and when she tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine - and 0.05 grams of methamphetamine was found under her office keyboard - she was detained, according to the report.

Police started investigating after Qin strongly denied she had taken or possessed any drugs. Her colleagues also vouched for her, saying she lived in the company dormitory and any drug use would have been noticed.

Qin also told officers she was to have a health check the next day for the all-important public servant recruitment process - an opportunity she was unlikely to want to jeopardise.