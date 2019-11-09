Chinese parents struggle with Teacher's Day gift etiquette

Despite a decade of official discouragement, parents in China have been struggling with one of the biggest dilemmas of the school year - how to mark the country's annual Teacher's Day.

Ellen Yuan agonised for a day and a night before sending her son off to kindergarten on Tuesday with a 1,000 yuan (S$193) gift card in his bag for the teacher.

It was the boy's second week of attendance and Yuan had given no thought to any Teacher's Day obligations -until she learned that several of her friends had been busy over the weekend preparing gifts for their children's teachers.

"It makes me feel that I am being a drag on my son if I don't do so," said Yuan, who works for a foreign company in Shanghai.

Respecting teachers has traditionally been a fundamental social norm in China but gift giving on the special day for educators has gone beyond an expression of appreciation by their students, as parents have taken over with ever more expensive gifts - and sometimes cash - which they hope will mean their kids are well taken care of while at school.