Chinese parents struggle with Teacher's Day gift etiquette

Despite a decade of official discouragement, parents in China have been struggling with one of the biggest dilemmas of the school year - how to mark the country's annual Teacher's Day.
Ellen Yuan agonised for a day and a night before sending her son off to kindergarten on Tuesday with a 1,000 yuan (S$193) gift card in his bag for the teacher.
It was the boy's second week of attendance and Yuan had given no thought to any Teacher's Day obligations -until she learned that several of her friends had been busy over the weekend preparing gifts for their children's teachers.
"It makes me feel that I am being a drag on my son if I don't do so," said Yuan, who works for a foreign company in Shanghai.
Respecting teachers has traditionally been a fundamental social norm in China but gift giving on the special day for educators has gone beyond an expression of appreciation by their students, as parents have taken over with ever more expensive gifts - and sometimes cash - which they hope will mean their kids are well taken care of while at school.
What gift, how expensive it should be, and how to deliver it have become the biggest questions for many parents in the run-up to September 10 each year, even though the education ministry and its subordinate bodies have repeatedly issued directives over the past decade to ban teachers accepting gifts. Yuan said one of her friends had bought a body care set worth more than 600 yuan for each of her child's three teachers, another had bought an 800 yuan gift card, while a third had given the head teacher a 1,000 yuan bottle of perfume. Some parents had delivered the presents directly to the school, while others had asked their children to take the gifts to their teachers. Yuan's plan was to message the teacher and tell her to take the gift card from her son's bag. "I know it's bad. I don't want my kid to know that," Yuan said. The question of whether parents should give gifts on Teacher's Day was one of the hottest topics on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, attracting more than 15 million views as of Tuesday afternoon. "Of course we should not, but I don't dare to ignore it," one user said, winning more than 10,000 likes. Chu Zhaohui, a researcher at the National Institute of Education Sciences, said the gift-giving trend had been partly driven by a "keeping up with the Joneses" mentality. "Everybody has given a gift. Would my child be specially treated if I don't? This is a common concern," Chu said. As a result, the purpose of gift giving on Teacher's Day had become about protecting the children's interests instead of a sincere expression of gratitude, he said. But not every teacher gets presents - with gifts usually reserved for those teaching the "main subjects" of mathematics, Chinese and English, which count the most in high school and college entrance examinations. Emily Shen, an English teacher from a middle school in Hangzhou, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, said she also prepared gifts for the teachers of her two children. "Some chocolate for them to take to school. And I myself would give a gift card to each of those who teach the main subjects," she said. Zhuang Ke, a music teacher at a primary school in Jiaxing, also in Zhejiang province, admitted she was embarrassed by the parents' different treatment of teachers of "less important" subjects like hers. "It's always nice to receive presents. But teachers who teach music, art and PE are often forgotten," she said. State broadcaster CCTV said in a commentary on its website on Sunday that "all forms of behaviour that attempt to ruin normal teaching order and interfere in equality by sending gifts should be resolutely abandoned". A similar message was run by a series of official media outlets at local levels. "The most fundamental way to stop parents from sending gifts is to treat the students equally and fairly every day, so that parents conclude that it makes no difference whether they give a gift," Rednet.cn, the official news portal of Hunan province, said on Monday. Although some teachers have made it explicit to students that they will refuse presents on Teacher's Day, Yuan said her son's teacher accepted the gift, as did the teachers of her three friends' children. This article was first published on South China Morning Post.
