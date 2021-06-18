Chinese pig that became symbol of hope after Sichuan earthquake dies

A male pig in China that became a symbol of hope in the aftermath of the devastating 2008 Sichuan earthquake died on Wednesday (June 16) at the age of 14, according to the museum that looked after the animal.

The museum said the pig died peacefully of “exhaustion” and “old age”. The pig was named Zhu Jianqiang, meaning “Strong-willed Pig”, after it was discovered amid rubble having survived for 36 days in the aftermath of the 7.9 magnitude quake that left nearly 90,000 people dead or missing and another 370,000 injured.

Zhu Jianqiang, was catapulted to fame and became a symbol of resilience following the devastating 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

PHOTO: Weibo The pig became a national celebrity after its rescue. Following its rescue, and after losing nearly 100kg (220 pounds) during the 5-week ordeal, Zhu was transformed into a symbol of the will to survive and the “spirit to never give up”.

Rescuers at the time said Zhu was so thin and grubby that they originally thought it was a goat.

The pig’s death did not come as a surprise, as the caretakers at Jianchuan Museum in Sichuan, in southwest China, said in mid-May that Zhu was dying .

The pig was bought by the museum after people petitioned to ensure it would not be slaughtered because Zhu had become a symbol of hope for many people in China. It has since become a tourist attraction for the museum, and many of the major events in Zhu’s life were reported by the media.

The pig has lived a long life, 14 human years is equivalent to about 100 pig years, and has enjoyed some remarkable moments after the earthquake.

In 2015 the genes from Zhu were used to clone piglets that had their genes altered so they would never grow heavier than 15kg (33 pounds), a deliberate decision to prevent them from being slaughtered and sold as food. Some of the piglets were sold for 10,000 yuan (S$2,100 at the time).

They fetched such a high price because of their father’s “heroic” genes.

In 2018, Zhu had to go on an extreme diet after it became so fat that it could no longer stand. At its heaviest, Zhu weighed 150kg (330 pounds), and the weight compounded a hoof injury that made it impossible for the animal to move.

A change in diet resulted in the pig losing 50kg (110 pounds) that allowed it to resume some normalcy in its old age.

The pig became so popular that businesses across China started using the animal’s name in their brands. The South China Morning Post previously reported that over 100 companies use the pig’s name, or pronunciation, as the name of their companies, citing data from qcc.com, an enterprise information searching platform.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.