Chinese police hunt for suspect in deadly kindergarten attack

Police in eastern China are offering 100,000 yuan (S$20,400) for information about a suspect who allegedly killed three and wounded at least six at a kindergarten.

The man, 48-year-old Liu Xiaohui, is a resident of Anfu county in the eastern province of Jiangxi. According to police, Liu stormed into a private kindergarten on Wednesday (Aug 3) morning wearing a cap, a mask, a white short-sleeved shirt, light-coloured trousers and white trainers.

"After committing the crime, he escaped and threw away his cap, mask and bag," police said in a statement on Wednesday evening. "We ask anyone with a tip to please contact the police, with a 100,000 yuan reward for any direct information that leads to solving the case."

The statement did not include details about the victims or how the suspect attacked them.

An unconfirmed viral video shows police officers carrying children to an ambulance parked near the kindergarten on Wednesday morning.

A teacher at a neighbouring kindergarten told the local Red Star News that parents should come to pick up their children as soon as possible. Other schools in the area announced they would close on Wednesday afternoon.

A staff member at Anfu People's Hospital was quoted as saying that about 10 children had been sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

In late June, Jiangxi police began a 100-day campaign to crack down on serious crimes in the province.

In a statement last week, police said they had investigated 5,023 cases and arrested more than 11,000 suspects since the campaign began. They also solved 2,044 cases of internet fraud, more than 140 kidnapping and rape cases and found seven missing children, the statement said.

Meanwhile, other cities across China have launched their own crime-fighting campaigns.

In the northern city of Tangshan, Hebei province, more than 72,000 suspects have been caught in a similar blitz. The crackdown was launched after a notorious incident in June when a group of men attacked and beat several women who were dining at a local barbecue restaurant.

Violent attacks have happened before at Chinese kindergartens. Last year, 16 pupils and two teachers were wounded in an attack in Beilu, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

In 2020, Li Xiaowen, a 50-year-old security guard who worked at a primary school in Wuzhou, Guangxi, injured 41 adults and children with a knife.

A few months later, Li was sentenced to death for murder. The Wuzhou Intermediate People's Court said Li wanted revenge after he had an argument with a colleague and the school principal over work and leave.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.