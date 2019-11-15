Chinese police say two children taken by 'Aunt Mei' network found

Two people who were abducted as children about 15 years ago by a gang involving a go-between known as Aunt Mei have been found, police in southern China said.

The woman in her 60s brokered the sale of nine boys in Guangdong province between 2003 to 2005, Chinese media reported last month as they turned the spotlight on the case.

Images of the suspect have regularly appeared on social media in recent years, while state media, including China Central Television, have called on the public to "remember this face" and report sightings.

Police said the woman - whose true identity is unknown - was now about 65 years old, about 1.5 metres (5ft) tall and spoke Cantonese and Hakka.

A updated artist's impression of Aunt Mei was made public six months ago.

Guangdong police said she was the key to finding the families who bought the children. Inquiries showed they were taken from homes across the province and sold in Zijin and Huidong counties.

On Wednesday, the Pearvideo website reported that police in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, said two of the missing children had been found but gave no other details.

In December, two ringleaders of the gang were tried and sentenced to death. Two accomplices were jailed for life and another was sent to prison for 10 years.