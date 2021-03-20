Chinese policewoman convicted of blackmail over affairs with nine married men, being denied her lawyer, family says

Relatives of a Chinese auxiliary police officer convicted of using sexual relationships to blackmail nine married men, many of whom are public officials, have claimed that an appeal court won’t allow a family lawyer for the defence.

Xu Yan, 27, has turned into something of an online celebrity after a court in Jiangsu province found her guilty of extorting 3.7 million yuan (US$569,000) from her ex-boyfriends. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined 5 million yuan in December 2020.

The case has caught fire online because many of the men were public officials, fuelling speculation about the source of the money the officials used to pay her off with.

One use on Weibo, China’s Twitter, asked: “The ‘victims’ seem to be rich. 3.7 million. I don’t understand how come officials in such a small county have so much money?”

Xu was sexually involved with nine different men over five years between March 2014 and April 2019, several of whom were her superiors in the police department.

After breaking up with the men, she would blackmail them by pretending to be pregnant, demand emotional compensation, or threaten to expose the affairs, said the Guanyun county court’s judgment.

Xu has appealed the verdict. Her uncle said on Weibo this week that a superior court in Lianyungang city, where a second hearing will be held, would not allow the family to appoint a lawyer for Xu.

He believed attorneys appointed by the court couldn’t provide the defence Xu needed, given that the case involved seven public employees and the court has attempted to play it down by censoring the December judgement.

Despite being deleted online, screenshots of the judgement were widely shared online, and the court has admitted the photos are authentic.

“We don’t want these lawyers dispatched for legal aid. We want our own lawyers to intervene … We don’t accept the ruling. Is this really blackmail?” her uncle wrote in a post.

“In the facts confirmed in the first hearing, the earliest affair happened in 2014, when she was 19, and those officials were in their 40s and 50s and enjoyed high status.

“They were not equal in terms of age, life experience and social status. It’s unclear whether they had forced or threatened her [into the relationships],” he said.

“Like her father said a few days ago, it was those public employees who made the mistakes. We can’t blame it all on her,” he added.

The local government for Guanyun county said the seven public employees involved in the case were penalized at the end of 2019 for breaking the law and disciplinary code.

