Chinese President Xi Jinping unveils new team for record-breaking third term

Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping has unveiled his main supporting cast for his record-breaking third term, promoting rising stars Li Qiang, Li Xi, Ding Xuexiang and Cai Qi to China’s highest decision-making body.

Together with ideology tsar Wang Huning, and former anti-corruption chief Zhao Leji, they will form the new Politburo Standing Committee.

By bringing these fresh faces into his core team, Xi has laid the foundation for his rule for the next five years and beyond.

He brought them out to meet the press at the Great Hall of the People on Sunday, capping the Communist Party’s week-long 20th national congress .

According to state news agency Xinhua, the new hierarchy order of the Politburo is party secretary Xi Jinping, 69, Li Qiang, 63, Zhao Leji, 65, Wang Huning, 67, Cai Qi, 66, Ding Xuexiang, 60 and Li Xi, 66.

This means Li Qiang will become China’s next premier , as the South China Morning Post reported earlier.

Cai Qi is the first secretary of the party’s secretariat – taking over from Wang Huning – and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of key party affairs.

Zhao Leji, now ranked third, is likely to head the National People’s Congress, while Wang Huning will take over the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an important platform to mobilise outside party resources and support.

Li Xi is head of the powerful anti-corruption body , the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, taking over from Zhao Leji.

While these key state and government positions will only be officially confirmed at the annual national legislative sessions in March, the party hierarchy offers strong signals of the moves.

Surprisingly, the size of the Politburo has been reduced to 24, one person fewer than last time, and there is no female member.

Speaking to reporters after announcing the new line-up, Xi expressed confidence that the new team would keep China’s economy on a steady course and that it would grow even faster.

“Our economy’s strong fundamentals will not change, and it will remain on the positive trajectory over the long run,” Xi said.

“We’ll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening up across the board, and in pursuing high-quality development, and create more opportunities for the world through our own development,” he said.

China’s economy has been under stress because of the Covid-19 pandemic and headwinds brought by pressure from Western countries led by the US.

Xi also acknowledged it would not be smooth sailing for the new leadership because there would be “high winds, choppy waters or dangerous storms” ahead.

“In the face of new challenges and new tests on the new journey, we must be highly vigilant, always keep the sobriety and prudence of rushing for the exam, and continue to push forward the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, so that the century-old party will continue to flourish in its self-reform, and remain the most reliable and strong backbone of the Chinese people,” he said.

